KZN police arrest 3 women for possession of fake goods

Kwa-Zulu-Natal police have arrested three women for being in possession of boxes full of counterfeit body lotion creams worth nearly R500,000 in Pongola.

JOHANNESBURG - Kwa-Zulu-Natal police have arrested three women for being in possession of boxes full of counterfeit body lotion creams worth nearly R500,000 in Pongola.

The trio was also found with fake goods, including shoes and clothes of different brands worth R178,000.

They were arrested by patrolling police in the area when they noticed the vehicle parked at the side of the road with a punctured wheel on Sunday.

The police say they assisted the women but noticed the suspicious goods in the car, which led to their detention.

Their car has been confiscated as it was used for the commission of a crime.