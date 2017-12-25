JMPD to crack down on speedsters, drunk drivers
Ten motorists were arrested over the weekend for among other things – high speeding, reckless driving and drunken driving - and will spend this Christmas Day behind bars.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) say that there will be a zero-tolerance approach towards drunken and speeding drivers this festive season.
The JMPD says that their metro police staff will be visible on the roads to ensure that those who disobey the rules of the road are brought to book.
Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar: "A 25-year-old driver from Littleton in Pretoria will have to spend this Christmas weekend behind bars at the Diepsloot Police Station, along with nine other motorists, for speeding. The man was arrested doing 184km/h in a 120km/h zone."
Meanwhile, a 35-year-old woman will spend her Christmas Day behind bars after she was arrested for disregarding a stop sign at the Golden Highway and Sheffield Road intersection in Lenasia south.
The foreign national was also found in possession of two fake temporary driving licenses and two fake passports.
The Johannesburg Metro Police say that motorists are reminded to obey all the rules of the road this festive season.
"She will have to appear in the Lenasia magistrates court on Wednesday for reckless and negligent driving as well as for fraud," Minnaar said.
