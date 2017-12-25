JMPD to crack down on speedsters, drunk drivers

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

JMPD to crack down on speedsters, drunk drivers

Ten motorists were arrested over the weekend for among other things – high speeding, reckless driving and drunken driving - and will spend this Christmas Day behind bars.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers on patrol in Johannesburg. Picture: @JMPDSafety/Twitter
Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officers on patrol in Johannesburg. Picture: @JMPDSafety/Twitter
10 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) say that there will be a zero-tolerance approach towards drunken and speeding drivers this festive season.

Ten motorists were arrested over the weekend for among other things – high speeding, reckless driving and drunken driving - and will spend this Christmas Day behind bars.

The JMPD says that their metro police staff will be visible on the roads to ensure that those who disobey the rules of the road are brought to book.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar: "A 25-year-old driver from Littleton in Pretoria will have to spend this Christmas weekend behind bars at the Diepsloot Police Station, along with nine other motorists, for speeding. The man was arrested doing 184km/h in a 120km/h zone."

Meanwhile, a 35-year-old woman will spend her Christmas Day behind bars after she was arrested for disregarding a stop sign at the Golden Highway and Sheffield Road intersection in Lenasia south.

The foreign national was also found in possession of two fake temporary driving licenses and two fake passports.

The Johannesburg Metro Police say that motorists are reminded to obey all the rules of the road this festive season.

"She will have to appear in the Lenasia magistrates court on Wednesday for reckless and negligent driving as well as for fraud," Minnaar said.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA