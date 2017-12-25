Hawks rescue Eastern Cape girl (14) from forced marriage

It’s understood her family and that of the 26-year-old man had arranged the marriage without her knowledge.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks in the Eastern Cape have rescued a 14-year-old girl from the forced marriage known as ukuthwala in a village outside Dutywa.

It’s understood her family and that of the 26-year-old man had arranged the marriage without her knowledge, forcing her to live with the man at his Mveso home.

The teenage girl has been taken to a place of safety following the rescue efforts.

Authorities say they are investigating the incident.