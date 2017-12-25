Gauteng welcomes 88 new Christmas Day babies
Chris Hani Baragwanath Hopsital is leading with sixteen babies, nine of which are girls.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department says that the province has welcomed 88 new born babies this Christmas Day so far.
MEC Gwen Ramokgopa made a courtesy visit to spread the Christmas cheer to mothers of new borns at Kalafong Hospital in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria.
She's wished all the babies a prosperous life ahead.
"We want to thank all the healthworkers who are on duty from hospitals, from clinics, from emergency medical services and also from head office. I must wish every South African, especially in Gauteng, a merry Christmas today."
In Limpopo, the province has welcomed 58 babies, with the first baby born just 20 minutes after midnight in Mankweng Hospital, not far from Polokwane.
#ChristmasBabies In Limpopo, the province has welcomed 58 babies, with the first baby born just 20 minutes after midnight in Mankweng Hospital, outside Polokwane. KOKEM pic.twitter.com/rOmzR0bDi3— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 25, 2017
#ChristmasBabies Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has congratulated all the mothers and wished them a merry Christmas. KOKEM pic.twitter.com/XoOAxamers— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 25, 2017
Ramathuba has also reminded mothers about the importance of six months exclusive breastfeeding and immunization.
"Make sure you don't miss any injectable or any vaccine. You must make sure your baby is healthy... these two things, your breast milk and immunisation will keep the doctors and nurses away from your child, meaning your child will not be hospitalised, your child will not be sick."
