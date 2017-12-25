Ekurhuleni officials concerned about attacks on EMS crews

This follows an attack on an emergency service worker allegedly by a pastor in Katlehong and his congregants on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management service says they're concerned about an increase of attacks experienced by their staff.

This follows an attack on an emergency service worker allegedly by a pastor in Katlehong and his congregants on Sunday.

It is understood that the confrontation started when the pastor forcibly loaded what seemed to be the lifeless body of a child - who'd collapsed during the service - into the ambulance before the crew conducted a medical assessement.

The emergency services say these attacks put massive tension on personnel.

Spokesperson William Ntladi says the attacks could also have a negative impact this festive season.

"We are very much concerned about the incident that happened because not so long ago we also communicated the issue of assault on our ambulance crews and damage to our vehicles, together with fire fighting equipment."