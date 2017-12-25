EC man to appear in court in connection with father's murder

Ekurhuleni officials concerned about attacks on EMS crews
Police say the suspect allegedly stabbed his 60-year-old father over the weekend.
CAPE TOWN - A 21-year-old man from Butterworth in the Eastern Cape is expected to appear in the Butterworth magistrates court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of his father.
Spokesperson Jackson Manatha says the motive behind the murder is still unclear.
"He (the father) died instantly. Police were informed and they rushed to the scene and swiftly found the suspect and arrested him. The suspect is due to appear in the Butterworth magistrates court on Wednesday, 27 December."
