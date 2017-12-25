Crew contains vegetation fire near Huguenot Tunnel

The Cape Winelands Fire and Rescue Service says the blaze was finally extinguished earlier on Monday afternoon.

CAPE TOWN - A large vegetation fire near the Huguenot Tunnel has been extinguished.

Firefighters had been battling the blaze since Saturday.

The Cape Winelands Fire and Rescue Service says the blaze was finally extinguished earlier on Monday afternoon.

Spokesperson Piet Du Plessis said: “The fire has been contained. Firefighting crew is doing a mop up to make sure that the fire doesn’t flare up again. They will stay on the line until late Monday evening.”