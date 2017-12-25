Popular Topics
Beitbridge borders delays due to festive season traffic - Dept

The port of entry between Zimbabwe and South Africa has been jam-packed with traffic over the past few days leading to Christmas.

A general view of the slow-moving traffic at the Beitbridge border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe on 24 December, 2017. Picture: Facebook.com
A general view of the slow-moving traffic at the Beitbridge border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe on 24 December, 2017. Picture: Facebook.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says that the delays at the Beitbridge border post in Limpopo are not immigration related, saying that traffic volumes out of South Africa to Zimbabwe are the cause.

The port of entry between Zimbabwe and South Africa has been jam-packed with traffic over the past few days leading to Christmas.

Spokesperson Mava Scott says that the department has been prepared for the festive season for the past month and that personnel are hard at work to ensure that those going into Zimbabwe are screened as soon as possible.

"There is no problem on the South Afican side. What you see in terms of the volume of traffic, is because of the festive season."

