Beitbridge borders delays due to festive season traffic - Dept

The port of entry between Zimbabwe and South Africa has been jam-packed with traffic over the past few days leading to Christmas.

JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says that the delays at the Beitbridge border post in Limpopo are not immigration related, saying that traffic volumes out of South Africa to Zimbabwe are the cause.

Spokesperson Mava Scott says that the department has been prepared for the festive season for the past month and that personnel are hard at work to ensure that those going into Zimbabwe are screened as soon as possible.

"There is no problem on the South Afican side. What you see in terms of the volume of traffic, is because of the festive season."