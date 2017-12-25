Beitbridge borders delays due to festive season traffic - Dept
The port of entry between Zimbabwe and South Africa has been jam-packed with traffic over the past few days leading to Christmas.
JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department says that the delays at the Beitbridge border post in Limpopo are not immigration related, saying that traffic volumes out of South Africa to Zimbabwe are the cause.
The port of entry between Zimbabwe and South Africa has been jam-packed with traffic over the past few days leading to Christmas.
Spokesperson Mava Scott says that the department has been prepared for the festive season for the past month and that personnel are hard at work to ensure that those going into Zimbabwe are screened as soon as possible.
"There is no problem on the South Afican side. What you see in terms of the volume of traffic, is because of the festive season."
Popular in Local
-
Makgoba: New ANC leadership should replace Zuma
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
Did SA’s unemployment problem exist during Apartheid?
-
Du Toitskloof Pass & Huguenot Tunnel closed
-
[UPDATE] Police investigating after deadly head-on collision on R510
-
Ramaphosa wishes South Africans a happy holiday season
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.