Wounded farm attack suspect remains in hospital

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Mpumalanga say one of the five suspects believed to be involved in the killing of a farmer in Piet Retief remains in hospital.

It’s understood the suspects broke into a Mooihoek Farm but were met with gunshots from the farm owner, which left two suspects wounded and the owner fatally wounded.

The wounded suspects were found in nearby bushes after an attempt to flee with the other suspects.

The police’s Leonard Hlathi says they will appear in court soon.

“Two suspects were shot and wounded during the shootout. However, the owner of the farm was fatally shot. Police ensued with their investigation, immediately, and all five suspects were arrested.”