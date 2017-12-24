WC traffic officials plead with motorists to respect each other
Western Cape traffic officials say road deaths can be prevented if all motorists played their part especially during the festive season.
The province has seen an increase of 4% in road deaths from 1 December until now compared to last year this time.
Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa says high volumes on the roads usually lead to a higher number of accidents in December, compared to other months.
But Africa adds further accidents can be prevented with the cooperation of motorists.
“Motorists need to change their attitude, they need to be more respectful to other road users.”
