Victoria Road in Llandudno reopened after accident

CAPE TOWN - Victoria Road in Llandudno has been reopened after an accident involving a MyCiti bus, three vehicles and a cyclist.

The occupants of the vehicles sustained injuries but there were no fatalities.

The city’s Maxine Bezuidenhout said: “An accident involving a MyCiti bus, three vehicles and pedal cyclist along Victoria Road… we had a stop-go system in place. The road has currently been reopened and the cause of the accident is being investigated by the SA Police Service.”

Earlier on Sunday, Western Cape traffic officials said road deaths can be prevented if all motorists played their part, especially during the festive season.

The province has seen an increase of 4% in road deaths from 1 December until now, compared to last year this time.

Additional reporting by Monique Mortlock.