UWC urges ‘missing middle’ students to apply for gap funding
UWC says all returning South African students who fall into the "missing middle" can apply for gap funding from 15 January 2018.
CAPE TOWN - The University of the Western Cape (UWC) says students who form part of the so called "missing middle" can apply for gap funding to cover the institution's 8% fee increase next year.
This applies to all South African returning students from households with an income of less than R600,000 per annum in 2018.
UWC announced and fee increase, along with the University of Cape Town this week, with special dispensations for students from poorer households.
This funding will cover only the fee increase for 2018 tuition and accommodation.
New first-year undergraduate South African students from households where the combined family income does not exceed R350,000 per annum, will have their full cost of study covered through government grants, administered by Nsfas.
The Cape Peninsula University of Technology is yet to announce its plans.
Last week, President Jacob Zuma promised free tertiary education for first years from households with an income below R350,000 but neither he nor government have yet given details of how this will be funded or implemented.
