[UPDATE] Police investigating after deadly head-on collision on R510

Five people have been killed and two others seriously injured in a head-on collision on the R510 between Lephalale and Groblersbrug in Limpopo.

SA Police Service members in Lephalale investigating the killing of five people during a motor vehicle collision. Picture: SAPS.
SA Police Service members in Lephalale investigating the killing of five people during a motor vehicle collision. Picture: SAPS.
15 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Limpopo are investigating a case of culpable homicide after five people died in a car crash in Lephalale.

Three Botswana nationals and two Zimbabweans died, while two other passengers sustained serious injuries after they collided head-on on the R510 on Sunday afternoon.

The incident involved a Toyota SUV and a van travelling in opposite directions.

Three passengers from the Toyota died instantly, while two others were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Both occupants of the other car also died on impact.

The police say they’re investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe said: “It’s alleged that a Toyota Pajero carrying five Botswana nationals got a tyre bust, lost control and overturned several times until it collided with another car with two occupants who are both Zimbabwean nationals. The police investigations into this matter continue.”

Timeline

