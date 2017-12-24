Shembe Church congregants welcome new leader Phinda Shembe
Shembe was appointed yesterday at the church’s headquarters in Mthwalume in southern KZN following the death of Inkosi Vela Shembe last month.
JOHANNESBURG - The Nazareth Baptist Church known as the Shembe Church says its congregants have largely welcomed the appointment of new leader Phinda Shembe.
Vela led the church, after winning a five-year high court battle against his second cousin Mduduzi Shembe.
The leadership announcement was made by the late leader's lawyer as a direction by him to choose his elder brother to succeed him.
The church’s Nkululeko Mthethwas said, “There is peace and jubilation. The church is happy, and everything seems to be on the right track.”
