Search underway for missing teen at Strand Beach

CAPE TOWN - A search is currently underway for a 17-year-old who has been reported missing.

The National Sea Rescue Institute says he was surfing at Strand Beach in Cape Town.

The NSRI’s Craig Lambinon said: “A search continues at Strand Beach where a 17-year-old male is missing.”