SACP condemns Zuma for appealing state capture court order

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) says President Jacob Zuma has failed to heed the instructions of the ANC and its alliance partners in his response to the North Gauteng high court's state capture judgment.

The party says the president is deliberately delaying the establishment of the commission of inquiry into state capture because he is one of the people who've been implicated in the debacle.

Zuma filed an application for leave to appeal after the high court ordered him to set up the commission as per the Public Protector's report.

The SACP says the country needs to root out corruption in all its forms and the inquiry is the only way to expose the exploitation of public resources, and national wealth.

Spokesperson Alex Mashilo said, “If the appeal is dismissed it will prove to be waste of taxpayer’s money. The president is not committed to rooting out the problem of corruption.”