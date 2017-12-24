RTMC concerned about rising pedestrian deaths
The RTMC's Simon Zwane says the rate at which pedestrians are dying on the roads is most concerning.
JOHANNESBURG - The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says it is concerned about the frequency of pedestrian deaths since the start of the festive season.
Many of the country's highways have seen high traffic volumes this weekend as holidaymakers make their way to their various destinations
Major accidents were reported in Mpumalanga and Limpopo this weekend with multiple fatalities recorded.
But RTMC's Simon Zwane says as statistics currently stand it appears to be a better festive season on the roads.
“There were few major accidents and the majority of people have left.”
He says the rate at which pedestrians are dying on the roads is most concerning.
“Those who are walking drunk on the roads, police will take them to the police station until they sober up.”
