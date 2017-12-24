Ramaphosa wishes South Africans a happy holiday season

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa says all South Africans must help to build a society in which all are safe and secure.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished all South Africans a happy holiday season.

In a televised address, Ramaphosa described 2017 as a special one, celebrating the centenary year of liberation icon Oliver Reginald Tambo.

WATCH: Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa 2017 Christmas message

He says, OR Tambo embodied the constitutional values of democracy, human rights and social justice, encouraging South Africans to follow in his footsteps.

Ramaphosa says all South Africans must help to build a society in which all are safe and secure.

“While December is a festive period for our nation, it’s also a time where we observe world Aids day and we remember our brothers, sisters, parents and others who’ve succumbed to this illness assorted with HIV (sic).”

He's also used to opportunity to call on motorists to obey the rules of the road and drive safely.

“Let’s enjoy this festive season without causing harm to ourselves and others. Let’s use this time to reach out to needy members of our families and communities. Let’s travel across our beautiful country safely and responsibly.”