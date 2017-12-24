Ramaphosa meets aggrieved Khoisan activists at Union Buildings

The deputy president has received a memorandum of their demands.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with a group of Khoisan activists who've been camping at the Union Buildings demanding recognition of their tribe.

The group walked from the Eastern Cape to Tshwane over a two-week period while on a hunger strike demanding to meet with the Presidency.

The Khoisan community says they want formal recognition of the Khoisan language and the Khoisan declared as "first citizens" to originate in South Africa.

Chief Khoisan SA says all they wanted was to be assured that their matters would be attended to.

“We welcome all of these meetings.”

The meeting at the seat of government is expected to end the 3-week long hunger strike and for the activists to return home, possibly just in time for Christmas tomorrow.

HUNGER STRIKE EFFECTS

Christian Martin, one of the activists, had to be hospitalized earlier last week as his sugar levels were below normal.

Martins refused treatment saying he would rather continue with his hunger strike until the president or his deputy talks to them.

“We are making a sacrifice for our community to show people that we are serious about meeting the president.”

Martin said President Jacob Zuma has given them his word to meet with them next month but says that is not good enough.