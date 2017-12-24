Police officer due in court for releasing suspect on warning

A Mpumalanga police sergeant is expected to appear in court on Wednesday after he allegedly released a prisoner awaiting her own court appearance.

JOHANNESBURG - A Mpumalanga police sergeant is expected to appear before the Evander Magistrates Court on Wednesday after he allegedly released a prisoner awaiting her own court appearance.

The police’s Leonard Hlathi says the suspect appeared at the Evander Magistrates Court on Thursday after a warrant for her arrest was released.

Hlathi says, however, that the station was shocked to find out that the sergeant ignored the court order and released the suspect on a warning.

“The sergeant released the suspect using the warning forms at the police station. That has been regarded as a gross violation by ourselves, hence the arrest. The Provincial Commissioner of The Police has called on all police to be observant and live up to their oath.”

He says the suspect is still expected to appear in court on Wednesday, failing which another warrant for her arrest will be issued.