Police officer arrested in Mpumalanga for alleged unlawful release of suspect

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a sergeant at the Evander police station for the alleged unlawful release of a suspect who had been ordered to remain in prison awaiting a bail hearing.

Police say the suspect appeared at the Evander Magistrates Court on Thursday after a warrant was issued for her arrest.

However, it’s understood, the sergeant ignored the court order and released the suspect on a warning.

He says the suspect is still expected to appear in court on Wednesday failing which another warrant for her arrest will be issued.

The police's Leonard Hlathi said, “The sergeant released her using warning forms at the police station and that is a gross violation. That’s why we arrested him.”