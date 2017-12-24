People urged to save water at WC state hospitals
The provincial health department's Darren Francis says staff at these facilities are ensuring that healthcare services are not affected by the drought.
CAPE TOWN - Patients, staff and visitors at state health facilities in the Western Cape are being encouraged to save water.
State hospitals in the province use about one point eight million kilolitres of water a year.
Various water augmentation projects are underway to ensure there is a constant supply to the facilities, like boreholes that are being drilled at the hospitals and the recycling of grey water.
“Some of the facilities have taken away the plugs of the baths and allowing patients to shower but they time them for 2 minutes. We are working to ensure we have measures in place.”
