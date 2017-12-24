Pastor allegedly manhandle emergency services worker

It’s understood the ambulance was called by the church to attend to a child who had collapsed during the service.

JOHANNESBURG - An Emergency services worker has been attacked after she was allegedly manhandled by a pastor in Katlehong.

It’s alleged that the confrontation started when the pastor forcibly loaded what seemed to be the child’s lifeless body into the ambulance before the crew conducted an assessment.

Emergency services say the driver of the ambulance was manhandled on scene by the pastor and his congregation but escaped with only a laceration to her face.

Spokesperson William Ntladi says the child was declared dead at the scene.

“On arrival, they found that the patient had been handled by the pastor. The crew asked the pastor to leave the patient, so they could do a medical assessment, and he refused to cooperate.”

Ntladi says the crew members called the police for assistance.

“The police arrived on time. Firefighters also responded with a fire engine, where the lady managed to hide due to safety reasons.”