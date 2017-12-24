Mpumalanga Safety Dept: Use Mananga or Lomahasha border posts to Mozambique

Traffic has been gridlocked on the N4 towards the Lebombo border post with many motorists breaking traffic rules.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mpumalanga Community Safety Department is appealing to motorists travelling to Mozambique to either use the Mananga or Lomahasha Border Posts.

The department's Joseph Mabuze says traffic has been gridlocked on the N4 towards the Lebombo border post with many motorists breaking traffic rules and using the oncoming vehicle lanes.

Mabuze says with volumes expected to peak again this morning, motorists are encouraged to use other border posts leading to the neighbouring country.

“There are people going to Mozambique and South Africans going on vacation, so we have a mix of people headed there.”