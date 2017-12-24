Man arrested for killing his father in Butterworth

It’s understood the 21-year-old allegedly stabbed his 60-year-old father at their home in Manqulo near Kei Bridge.

CAPE TOWN - A 21-year-old man from Butterworth has been arrested for allegedly killing his father.

The suspect will appear IN the Butterworth Magistrates Court on Wednesday on a murder charge.

The police's Jackson Manatha said, “The incident took place on Friday.”