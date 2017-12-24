[LISTEN] Private Housing Estate laws: What can and can't be enforced?

-
EC man to appear in court in connection with father's murderLocal
-
Northern Cape duo arrested for dealing in daggaLocal
-
Beitbridge borders delays due to festive season traffic - DeptLocal
-
Ramaphosa: Let's enter 2018 with renewed determination to move SA forwardLocal
-
Ramaphosa assures Khoisan that grievances will be heardLocal
-
Makgoba: New ANC leadership should replace ZumaPolitics
-
-
Serena Williams set to launch comeback in Abu DhabiSport
-
India beat Sri Lanka to wrap up T20 series sweepSport
-
De Villiers eyes successful Test returnSport
-
Bournemouth's Defoe out for up to 10 weeks with ankle injurySport
-
Liverpool skipper Henderson out of Swansea clash with injurySport
-
Kohli back to lead India for South Africa ODI seriesSport
-
Finally, our plea has been heard - Khoisan activistLocal
-
ANC accused of trying to pressure ‘Nasrec 68’ into withdrawing caseLocal
-
Ramaphosa wishes South Africans a happy holiday seasonLocal
-
SACP condemns Zuma for appealing state capture court orderPolitics
-
Lawyer for ANC 68 says clients are being intimidatedPolitics
-
SACP: Zuma’s state capture appeal a waste of taxpayer’s moneyLocal
-
[OPINION] Mobile phone access won’t magically fix youth unemployment in AfricaOpinion
-
[OPINION] Social justice worrierOpinion
-
[ANALYSIS] Who is Cyril Ramaphosa? A profile of the new ANC leaderOpinion
-
[OPINION] Why Ramaphosa won’t be able to deliver the 3 urgent fixes SA needsOpinion
-
[OPINION] How will Cyril Ramaphosa deal with Morocco?Opinion
-
[OPINION] What Cyril Ramaphosa must do nextOpinion
2017 ANC national conference
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
-
[FEATURE] A place to call home
-
[FEATURE] Trial by Fire
-
[TIMELINE] Helen Zille: In the cross hairsLocal
-
Nigeria is exiting recession but economy remains vulnerable – IMFBusiness
-
DA welcomes investigation into DeloitteBusiness
-
Shoprite, Checkers workers threaten to intensify strike if demands not metBusiness
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks flat ahead of festive breakBusiness
-
Shoprite, Checkers workers march through CT streetsBusiness
-
Alphabet's Eric Schmidt to step down as executive chairpersonBusiness
[LISTEN] Private Housing Estate laws: What can and can't be enforced?
Property lawyer Marina Constas says only certain people who are entitled to implement speeding fines within private estates.
JOHANNESBURG - Property lawyer Marina Constas says there are only certain people who are entitled to implement speeding fines within private estates.
Constas says the enforcers can put up equipment to stop infringes but not any director of a homeowners’ association.
“All rules really must be reasonable in terms of our common law and must apply consistently to all owners, so if a rule is against the law or unreasonable it doesn't mean that just because it is written in black and white that it is enforceable.”
Listen to the audio below for more.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Timeline
