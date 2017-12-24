[LISTEN] Private Housing Estate laws: What can and can't be enforced?

Property lawyer Marina Constas says only certain people who are entitled to implement speeding fines within private estates.

JOHANNESBURG - Property lawyer Marina Constas says there are only certain people who are entitled to implement speeding fines within private estates.

Constas says the enforcers can put up equipment to stop infringes but not any director of a homeowners’ association.

“All rules really must be reasonable in terms of our common law and must apply consistently to all owners, so if a rule is against the law or unreasonable it doesn't mean that just because it is written in black and white that it is enforceable.”

Listen to the audio below for more.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)