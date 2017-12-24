Lawyer for ANC 68 says clients are being intimidated
The lawyer of the Limpopo candidates, Dexter Selepe, says the ANC is trying to force his clients to withdraw the case.
JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer for the 68 candidates whose votes were not counted at the ANC's national conference in Nasrec says the group is being intimidated amid talks of legal action.
The issue of the missing votes emerged after the ANC's top six were announced with speculations that although the voters were registered their votes were not counted.
ANC representatives met with the lawyers of the so-called Nasrec 68 in an attempt to resolve the matter without involving the courts.
However, lawyer of the Limpopo candidates Dexter Selepe says the ANC is trying to force his clients to withdraw the case.
“They were threatened, and my client said people are being threatened and that is why they don’t want to go ahead with the case.”
Selepe says they will be using the festive season period to build their case against the party and will meet the party next month.
