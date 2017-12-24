KZN police call on community to help find suspect who burnt to death 7 people

The suspect set alight two homes in Mtwalume and Umlazi leading to the death of seven people.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in KwaZulu-Natal are calling on anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of suspects who set alight two homes leading to the death of seven people.

The first house was set alight on Tuesday in Mtwalume where four people died.

The latest incident occurred on Thursday night in Umlazi, where a house was also set alight killing three people from the same family.

Authorities say the motive behind the two incidents is not yet known and they are still searching for the suspects.

The police's Thulani Zwane said, “We are still looking for the suspect.”