Joburg driver bust doing 184km/h on N14

JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg motorist will spend this Christmas weekend behind bars after he was arrested for speeding and reckless driving.

The driver was busted driving at 184 kilometres per hour in a 120km/h zone on the N14 between the Malibongwe and William Nicol off-ramp.

The Johannesburg Metro Police have advised motorists to adhere to the rules of the road and not drive recklessly.

JMPD’s Wayne Minnaar said: “The high-speed operation was held on Saturday. Motorists are reminded not to drive recklessly and not to speed because there’s a zero-tolerance approach towards drunken and speeding drivers this festive season.”