Home Affairs ‘not to blame’ for delays at Beitbridge border post
The Home Affairs Department has moved to distance itself from the slow-moving traffic volume at the Beitbridge border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe.
JOHANNESBURG - The Home Affairs Department has moved to distance itself from the slow-moving traffic volume at the Beitbridge border post between South Africa and Zimbabwe, saying the traffic jam is as a result of the festive season rush.
Spokesperson Mava Scott says the department has been prepared for the festive season for the past month and personnel are hard at work.
This is after frustrated motorists took to social media to air their frustration over the queue leaving South Africa into Zimbabwe.
Scott says whatever the delay is it is definitely not an immigration problem.
“There’s no problem on the South African side of the border. What you see, in terms of traffic volume, is because of the festive season.”
