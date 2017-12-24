Gauteng residents can expect humid Christmas Day

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Gauteng residents can expect humid Christmas Day

Gauteng residents can expect a humid Christmas Day on Monday with the weather expected to be partly cloudy and hot.

Picture: Pixabay.com.
Picture: Pixabay.com.
15 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents can expect a humid Christmas Day on Monday with the weather expected to be partly cloudy and hot.

Those who will be travelling toward the Free State and the Northern Cape can expect fine conditions.

Beach lovers travelling to southeastern coastal regions including Riversdale and George could, however, expect some light showers on Monday morning, but it’s expected to clear out during the day.

While those travelling to KZN can expect thundershowers in the afternoon.

The weather service forecaster Bransby Bulo said: “For Gauteng, maximum temperatures will range between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, for Free State between 28 and 32 and Northern Cape between 26 and 34.“

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA