Gauteng residents can expect humid Christmas Day

Gauteng residents can expect a humid Christmas Day on Monday with the weather expected to be partly cloudy and hot.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng residents can expect a humid Christmas Day on Monday with the weather expected to be partly cloudy and hot.
Those who will be travelling toward the Free State and the Northern Cape can expect fine conditions.
Beach lovers travelling to southeastern coastal regions including Riversdale and George could, however, expect some light showers on Monday morning, but it’s expected to clear out during the day.
While those travelling to KZN can expect thundershowers in the afternoon.
The weather service forecaster Bransby Bulo said: “For Gauteng, maximum temperatures will range between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, for Free State between 28 and 32 and Northern Cape between 26 and 34.“
