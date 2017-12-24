Finally, our plea has been heard - Khoisan activist

JOHANNESBURG - There have been celebrations at the Union Buildings after Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa finally met with a demonstrating Khoisan group camping outside the seat of government.

They’ve handed over a memorandum to Ramaphosa, wherein they demand formal recognition of the Khoisan language and for the Khoisan to be declared as the first citizens to originate in South Africa.

The Khoisan group walked for two weeks from the Eastern Cape to Pretoria as part of their cause.

Brandon Willings says he is happy that finally their plea has been heard.

“When I spoke to the deputy president… I was overwhelmed. We waited 24 days for this moment.”

He says deputy president Ramaphosa has made promises.

“He will meet with us in 2018 to discuss points raised in the memorandum.”

Fellow Khoisan activist Christian Martin has expressed his joy, saying God has heard their prayers through fasting over the past three weeks.

He says he is happy, that all their demands will be attended to through talks soon to be scheduled with the deputy president.

The group is hoping to make it back home to the Eastern Cape in time for Christmas after finally meeting with the deputy president.