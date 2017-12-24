Popular Topics
Du Toitskloof Pass & Huguenot Tunnel closed

The Du Toitskloof Pass and the Huguenot Tunnel is closed for traffic due to a huge mountain fire.

FILE: A general view of the Huguenot Tunnel. Picture: @SANRAL_za/Twitter.
FILE: A general view of the Huguenot Tunnel. Picture: @SANRAL_za/Twitter.
13 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Du Toitskloof Pass and the Huguenot Tunnel is closed for traffic due to a huge mountain fire.

Firefighters are currently battling a fire between the Du Toitskloof Pass and Huguenot Tunnel.

The Cape Winelands Fire and Rescue Service says the strong winds are hampering their efforts in containing the blaze.

Spokesperson Piet Du Plessis said: “We have two choppers for aerial support, 60+ ground team and six firefighting vehicles. At this point in time, there’s no threat to properties.”

Meanwhile, motorists have been urged to make use of alternative routes.

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa said: “If you’re coming from Cape Town rather take the Wellington-Tulbagh road to get back to Worcester, or from Cape Town via Sir Lowry’s Pass, Grabouw to Worcester.”

