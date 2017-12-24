Did SA’s unemployment problem exist during Apartheid?
Professor Murray Leibbrandt says the country has had a high unemployment rate since before the end of Apartheid.
CAPE TOWN - A University of Cape Town (UCT) professor says more needs to be done by both the public and private sector to lower the unemployment rate.
South Africa has one of the highest unemployment rates in the world.
It recently featured in a top 20 lists of countries with the highest unemployment rate globally.
Professor Murray Leibbrandt, from the School of Economics at UCT and the director of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit, says the country has had a high unemployment rate since before the end of Apartheid.
Leibbrandt says education, and the structure of the economy after 1994, meant that the demand for skilled workers was high yet there was a large number of unskilled workers who were not getting jobs.
The country at the time didn’t produce enough skilled workers.
”Our poor education system, feeding our badly qualified learners into the system… so right from 1994, we started out with a high unemployment rate.”
Leibbrandt adds even with the low economic growth rate, South Africa needs the private sector including bigger firms, as well as the government and its citizens to co-operate to lower the unemployment rate.
