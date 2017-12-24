Dagga plantation worth over R150k discovered in N Cape

The police’s Olebogeng Tawana says two suspects aged 30 and 55 were arrested and are facing charges of dealing in drugs.

JOHANNESBURG - Northern Cape police have discovered and raided dagga plantations worth more than R150,000.

The farmsteads were discovered at two separate yards at Ncweng Village.

#sapsNC Two suspects aged between 30 & 55 were arrested in Ncweng Village outside Kuruman over the weekend subsequent to be found with dagga plantations in their yards, with an estimated street value of R150 000,00. SWhttps://t.co/BnluQx5u1m pic.twitter.com/tNPBMYOvOs — SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) December 24, 2017

“A dagga plantation was discovered on two separates yards over the weekend at Ncweng Village near Kuruman. Two suspects were arrested and are facing charges of dealing in dagga.”