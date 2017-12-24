DA calls for all implicated in Steinhoff saga be brought to book

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says a confirmed investigation by the Dutch authorities into accounting firm Deloitte for its role in the audit of Steinhoff International is a step in the right direction.

Dutch authorities confirmed last week that they were looking into Deloitte after it issued a clean audit over the 2015/2016 Steinhoff financial statements which have now been found to have been fraudulent.

In the past two weeks, Steinhoff has lost $10 billion in market value since the alleged fraudulent activities came to light.

The DA's David Maynier said, “We are delighted that Dutch authorities will launch an investigation into the role of Deloitte into the accounts of Steinhoff.”