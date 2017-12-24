DA calls for all implicated in Steinhoff saga be brought to book
The DA says an investigation by Dutch authorities into Deloitte for its role in the audit of Steinhoff International is a step in the right direction.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says a confirmed investigation by the Dutch authorities into accounting firm Deloitte for its role in the audit of Steinhoff International is a step in the right direction.
Dutch authorities confirmed last week that they were looking into Deloitte after it issued a clean audit over the 2015/2016 Steinhoff financial statements which have now been found to have been fraudulent.
In the past two weeks, Steinhoff has lost $10 billion in market value since the alleged fraudulent activities came to light.
The DA's David Maynier said, “We are delighted that Dutch authorities will launch an investigation into the role of Deloitte into the accounts of Steinhoff.”
More in Business
-
Nigeria is exiting recession but economy remains vulnerable – IMF
-
DA welcomes investigation into Deloitte
-
Shoprite, Checkers workers threaten to intensify strike if demands not met
-
#RandReport: Rand, stocks flat ahead of festive break
-
Shoprite, Checkers workers march through CT streets
-
Alphabet's Eric Schmidt to step down as executive chairperson
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.