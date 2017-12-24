Beitbridge border heavily backed up
The Limpopo Roads Department says the port between Zimbabwe and South Africa is at its busiest at this time of year but says officials remain vigilant.
JOHANNESBURG - The Limpopo Roads Department says traffic towards the Beitbridge Border into Zimbabwe remains heavily backed up as holidaymakers continue making their way to their various destinations.
The department says the port between Zimbabwe and South Africa is at its busiest at this time of year but says officials remain vigilant.
Spokesperson Matome Moremi says despite the high traffic volumes there's been a significant decrease in road fatalities compared to last year.
“Traffic officials are on the ground to deal with the situation.”
