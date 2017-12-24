Popular Topics
ANC accused of trying to pressure ‘Nasrec 68’ into withdrawing case

ANC representatives met with the lawyers on Friday in an attempt to resolve the matter outside court.

FILE: ANC 54th national conference at Nasrec in Soweto. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
FILE: ANC 54th national conference at Nasrec in Soweto. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
17 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - A lawyer for the so-called Nasrec 68, whose votes were not counted at the African National Congress (ANC)’s elective conference in Nasrec, says his clients are ready to continue their case against the ruling party despite alleged intimidation by the party.

The issue of the missing votes emerged after the ANC’s top six were announced with speculation that although the voters were registered their votes were not counted.

ANC representatives met with the lawyers on Friday in an attempt to resolve the matter outside court.

The lawyer for the Limpopo candidates Dexter Selepe has accused the ANC of trying to pressure his clients into withdrawing their case.

Selepe says however that they are going to use the festive season to plan ahead.

“We hope that the 32 will still be willing to come forward even though some have been threatened. The KZN side has confirmed that they’re going ahead as planned.”

He says the ANC has not been forthcoming with information.

“They (ANC) want to come with information but they don’t want to release it even though we’re entitled to that information.”

Selepe says he will be meeting with the party next week to continue talks.

The ANC has not been available for comment.

