5 arrested for allegedly killing Mpumalanga farmer

Ekurhuleni officials concerned about attacks on EMS crews
Local
Police say the farmer died after a shootout started when he confronted the suspects who were breaking into his premises.
JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police have arrested five men following a farm attack where a man died in Piet Retief.
Police say the farmer died after a shootout started when he confronted the suspects who were breaking into his premises.
The police's Leonard Hlathi says the owner also managed to shoot two of the suspects during the altercation.
He says all five suspects have been arrested and will appear in court soon.
“During the shootout the farmer was shot dead.”
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.