5 arrested for allegedly killing Mpumalanga farmer

JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police have arrested five men following a farm attack where a man died in Piet Retief.

Police say the farmer died after a shootout started when he confronted the suspects who were breaking into his premises.

The police's Leonard Hlathi says the owner also managed to shoot two of the suspects during the altercation.

He says all five suspects have been arrested and will appear in court soon.

“During the shootout the farmer was shot dead.”