2 arrested in CT for possession of uncut diamonds

Police say the suspects aged 40 and 43 were spotted in a silver Mercedes Benz when they ran a red traffic light in the Cape Town city centre.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects have been arrested for being in possession of uncut diamonds.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “The suspects were spotted in a silver Mercedes Benz disregarding a traffic light, and upon searching the vehicle; R74,000 cash and six stones resembling uncut diamonds were found in a vehicle.”