UWC announces 8% fee increase for 2018

CAPE TOWN - The University of the Western Cape (UWC) will be increasing its fees for next year by 8%.

Students from households whose income is less than R600,000 per annum will be able to apply for gap funding to cover the 8% adjustment.

On Friday, the University of Cape Town also announced its plan to increase tuition fees, residence accommodation and residence meals. A move which won’t affect students on financial aid.

UWC says students from households with a combined income of up to R600,000 per annum in 2018 qualify to apply for gap funding to cover the 8% fee increase.

Returning South African students who are National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) beneficiaries, with a combined household income not exceeding R122,000 will have their Nsfas loans converted into 100% grants.

First-year undergraduate, South African students, from households where the combined family income does not exceed R350,000 per annum will have their full cost of study (that includes tuition fees, accommodation, and prescribed study material) covered by government grants, through Nsfas.

Universities have been forced to clearly communicate next year’s fee plan, following President Jacob Zuma’s statement last week, where he promised free tertiary education for first years from low-income households.

Zuma’s announcement has yet to be followed up or budgeted for.

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology is yet to announce its plans and has declined to comment.