Shembe church appoints new leader

JOHANNESBURG - The Nazareth Baptist Church, known as Shembe church, has appointed Phinda Shembe as the new leader following the death of Inkosi Vela Shembe last month.

The announcement was made to the congregants by Vela Shembe’s lawyer at the church’s headquarters in Mtwalume on the KZN south coast.

Phinda Shembe is the elder brother of Vela Shembe who led the church after winning a five-year high court battle against his second cousin Mduduzi Shembe.

The church’s spokesperson Nkululeko Mthethwa says Shembe will leave his law profession, which he served for over 20 years, to fulfil his brother’s desire and serve God.

Mthethwa says the congregants have welcomed the new leader.

“The attorney of the late leader came to the church to announce his successor, Phinda Shembe.”