SACP: Zuma’s state capture appeal a waste of taxpayer’s money
President Zuma on Friday filed an application for leave to appeal after the High Court ordered him to set up a Commission of Inquiry into state capture.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) says the appeal by President Jacob Zuma against the North Gauteng High Court’s state capture judgment is a serious cause for concern.
Zuma on Friday filed an application for leave to appeal after the High Court ordered him to set up a Commission of Inquiry into state capture as per the Public Protector’s report.
The communist party says the appeal proves to be a waste of taxpayer’s money and a further delaying tactic.
It says Zuma cannot appoint the judge to head the commission because he cannot act as a jury and a judge in his own case as he previously said in another matter where he was also conflicted.
SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo said: “All alliance partners, including the African National Congress, welcome that judgement. This time we hope the judgement took us a step further and that the commission will be established without any further delay.”
Meanwhile, opposition parties said they are not surprised at President Zuma’s decision to appeal the North Gauteng high court’s decision on state capture.
The EFF said the president’s decision is not shocking, adding it is his constitutional right to challenge the decision but that it wants him to use money from his own pocket to fund the legal costs.
The DA’s James Self says the president’s decision is expected.
Self is calling on the ANC’s newly elected president Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure that Zuma’s decision is reversed.
Additional reporting by Hitekani Magwedze.
