President Zuma accuses the high court of being erroneous

Zuma says the court was wrong to rule the Public Protector made a finding which he claims she didn’t and impermissibly elevated untested suspicions as fact.

JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has accused the high court of elevating untested suspicions against people implicated in the public protector’s state of capture report to findings of fact.

Zuma yesterday filed an application for leave to appeal which ordered him to set up a commission of inquiry into state capture, as per the Public Protector's remedial action.

The court further found Zuma was reckless, unreasonable and ill-advised.

The president’s legal team says the court made an error in law in finding that the Public Protector’s remedial action could follow from prima facie evidence as opposed to findings of fact.

Zuma says the court was wrong to rule that the public protector made a finding which he claims she didn’t and impermissibly elevated untested suspicions as fact.

He further states that the court made a mistake in holding that a commission of inquiry can competently investigate breaches of the Executive Members Act.

Zuma says because he does not determine the issues to be probed the court was wrong to find that the principle of recusal applied in this case.