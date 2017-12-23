Plans underway to ensure WC hospitals aren’t affected by drought

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 35°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
Go

Plans underway to ensure WC hospitals aren’t affected by drought

The provincial health department's Darren Francis says state hospitals in the province use one point eight million kilolitres of water a year.

This picture shows the banks of the Theewaterskloof Dam as the Western Cape is gripped by drought. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
This picture shows the banks of the Theewaterskloof Dam as the Western Cape is gripped by drought. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN
one day ago

CAPE TOWN - Various water augmentation projects are underway to ensure Western Cape government hospitals don't run dry amid the on-going drought.

Boreholes are being drilled and tested for suitability at all state hospitals across the province.

Other projects like the harvesting of rainwater at False Bay Hospital and recycling of grey water at Lentegeur and Mitchells Plain Hospitals are also on-going.

Staff at the health facilities have also been attempting to reduce their water footprint.

The provincial health department's Darren Francis says state hospitals in the province use one point eight million kilolitres of water a year.

“There are boreholes at various sites. The water produced is not always usable but it needs to go through a system and we are able to treat it.”

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA