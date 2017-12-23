Plans underway to ensure WC hospitals aren’t affected by drought

The provincial health department's Darren Francis says state hospitals in the province use one point eight million kilolitres of water a year.

CAPE TOWN - Various water augmentation projects are underway to ensure Western Cape government hospitals don't run dry amid the on-going drought.

Boreholes are being drilled and tested for suitability at all state hospitals across the province.

Other projects like the harvesting of rainwater at False Bay Hospital and recycling of grey water at Lentegeur and Mitchells Plain Hospitals are also on-going.

Staff at the health facilities have also been attempting to reduce their water footprint.

The provincial health department's Darren Francis says state hospitals in the province use one point eight million kilolitres of water a year.

“There are boreholes at various sites. The water produced is not always usable but it needs to go through a system and we are able to treat it.”