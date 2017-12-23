Plans underway to ensure WC hospitals aren’t affected by drought
The provincial health department's Darren Francis says state hospitals in the province use one point eight million kilolitres of water a year.
CAPE TOWN - Various water augmentation projects are underway to ensure Western Cape government hospitals don't run dry amid the on-going drought.
Boreholes are being drilled and tested for suitability at all state hospitals across the province.
Other projects like the harvesting of rainwater at False Bay Hospital and recycling of grey water at Lentegeur and Mitchells Plain Hospitals are also on-going.
Staff at the health facilities have also been attempting to reduce their water footprint.
The provincial health department's Darren Francis says state hospitals in the province use one point eight million kilolitres of water a year.
“There are boreholes at various sites. The water produced is not always usable but it needs to go through a system and we are able to treat it.”
Popular in Local
-
Makgoba: New ANC leadership should replace Zuma
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
Did SA’s unemployment problem exist during Apartheid?
-
Du Toitskloof Pass & Huguenot Tunnel closed
-
[UPDATE] Police investigating after deadly head-on collision on R510
-
Ramaphosa wishes South Africans a happy holiday season
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.