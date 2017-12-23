Outa demands Water Dept to help drought-stricken CT
Outa's Julius Kleynhans says it seems the city is trying to change the dynamics of how the government is supposed to work.
CAPE TOWN - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says it wants the City of Cape Town to take action against the Water and Sanitation Department to force it to provide water in the drought-stricken municipality.
Outa has also demanded the city scrap a proposed drought charge that is still awaiting approval from the finance minister.
The city says the levy is to help cover the costs of drought interventions.
But Outa has written a letter to the municipality, stating the levy is "illegal" and that the public participation process for it is "unfair" as it runs over the holiday period.
Outa's Julius Kleynhans says it seems the city is trying to change the dynamics of how government is supposed to work.
“We are trying to look after ourselves. Section of 40 of Constitution clearly states there’s a separation of powers between the provincial government and the national government. We need to start seeing an accountable government because that is the root cause.”
The city says it's received Outa's letter and "it will be taken into consideration along with all other comments as part of the public participation process for the proposed drought charge."
Popular in Local
-
Makgoba: New ANC leadership should replace Zuma
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
Did SA’s unemployment problem exist during Apartheid?
-
Du Toitskloof Pass & Huguenot Tunnel closed
-
[UPDATE] Police investigating after deadly head-on collision on R510
-
Ramaphosa wishes South Africans a happy holiday season
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.