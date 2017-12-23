Popular Topics
Outa demands Water Dept to help drought-stricken CT

Outa's Julius Kleynhans says it seems the city is trying to change the dynamics of how the government is supposed to work.

Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille seen on Sunday, 3 December 2017, as the city installed water management devices at properties amid a drought. Picture: @PatriciaDeLille/Twitter
Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille seen on Sunday, 3 December 2017, as the city installed water management devices at properties amid a drought. Picture: @PatriciaDeLille/Twitter
one day ago

CAPE TOWN - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says it wants the City of Cape Town to take action against the Water and Sanitation Department to force it to provide water in the drought-stricken municipality.

Outa has also demanded the city scrap a proposed drought charge that is still awaiting approval from the finance minister.

The city says the levy is to help cover the costs of drought interventions.

But Outa has written a letter to the municipality, stating the levy is "illegal" and that the public participation process for it is "unfair" as it runs over the holiday period.

Outa's Julius Kleynhans says it seems the city is trying to change the dynamics of how government is supposed to work.

“We are trying to look after ourselves. Section of 40 of Constitution clearly states there’s a separation of powers between the provincial government and the national government. We need to start seeing an accountable government because that is the root cause.”

The city says it's received Outa's letter and "it will be taken into consideration along with all other comments as part of the public participation process for the proposed drought charge."

