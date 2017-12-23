Opposition parties expected Zuma to appeal court’s state capture decision

The EFF says the president’s decision is not shocking and wants him to use money from his own pocket to fund the legal costs.

JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties say they are not surprised at President Jacob Zuma's decision to appeal the North Gauteng high court's decision on state capture.

The EFF says the president’s decision is not shocking and says it is his constitutional right to challenge the decision but that it wants him to use money from his own pocket to fund the legal costs.

The DA's James Self says the president's decision is expected.

“That decision to appeal judgment seems to be at odds with the decision of the ANC’s conference in which they said there should be an inquiry into state capture.”

Self is calling on the ANC's newly elected president Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure that Zuma's decision is reversed.