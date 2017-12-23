Motorists heading to Mozambique urged to adhere to traffic rules

The Mpumalanga Community Safety Department says traffic was gridlocked on the N4 towards the Lebombo border, with many opting to use the oncoming vehicle lanes.

JOHANNESBURG - The Mpumalanga Community Safety Department says its appealing to motorists travelling to Mozambique through the Lebombo border post to adhere to traffic rules.

The department’s Joseph Mabuze says traffic was gridlocked on the N4 towards the border, with many opting to use the oncoming vehicle lanes.

Mabuze says there was only one accident in the area since Saturday morning and the traffic backlog has been reduced from ten kilometres to seven.

“The problems are caused by people who refuse to cooperate. Authorities we’ll tackle oncoming lanes and at the end, there will be a gridlock. We urge people to remain calm and cooperate with authorities.”