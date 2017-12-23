Motorists heading to Mozambique urged to adhere to traffic rules
The Mpumalanga Community Safety Department says traffic was gridlocked on the N4 towards the Lebombo border, with many opting to use the oncoming vehicle lanes.
JOHANNESBURG - The Mpumalanga Community Safety Department says its appealing to motorists travelling to Mozambique through the Lebombo border post to adhere to traffic rules.
The department’s Joseph Mabuze says traffic was gridlocked on the N4 towards the border, with many opting to use the oncoming vehicle lanes.
Mabuze says there was only one accident in the area since Saturday morning and the traffic backlog has been reduced from ten kilometres to seven.
“The problems are caused by people who refuse to cooperate. Authorities we’ll tackle oncoming lanes and at the end, there will be a gridlock. We urge people to remain calm and cooperate with authorities.”
Popular in Local
-
Makgoba: New ANC leadership should replace Zuma
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
Did SA’s unemployment problem exist during Apartheid?
-
Du Toitskloof Pass & Huguenot Tunnel closed
-
Ramaphosa wishes South Africans a happy holiday season
-
[UPDATE] Police investigating after deadly head-on collision on R510
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.