Man hijacked and killed in Lenasia
It’s understood Rashaad Razak was driving with his son when he was ambushed by a group of armed men last night.
JOHANNESBURG - A Johannesburg man has been killed after a hijacking in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg.
It’s understood Rashaad Razak was driving with his son when he was ambushed by a group of armed men last night.
Police say the men hijacked Razak and drove away with the baby still inside the car.
Razak was rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
The police's Vincent Mashiteng says the baby has since been found.
“They pointed him with firearms, one suspect got out of the car and shot him in the upper body. The suspects abandoned the car with a baby inside and the baby was fine and is reunited with the mother.”
