Man due in court for attempted murder of girlfriend’s son (2)
The 33-year-old allegedly tried to cut off the toddler’s penis using a scissor.
CAPE TOWN - A George man is expected to appear in court in the coming week after he was arrested for the attempted murder of his girlfriend’s two-year-old son.
The 33-year-old allegedly tried to cut off the toddler’s penis using a scissor.
Police say they responded to an address in Woltemade Street in Rosemore on Thursday night, where the child’s mother explained she heard him screaming, but by the time she got to her child, his penis had been nearly amputated.
The police's Malcolm Pojie said: “The boy was rushed to a hospital for an emergency surgery. Subsequent to the investigation we found a bloodstained scissor on the premise. The 33-year-old partner of the mother of the child was arrested.”
Popular in Local
-
Makgoba: New ANC leadership should replace Zuma
-
More delays expected on Day 2 of ANC national conference
-
Did SA’s unemployment problem exist during Apartheid?
-
Du Toitskloof Pass & Huguenot Tunnel closed
-
Ramaphosa wishes South Africans a happy holiday season
-
[UPDATE] Police investigating after deadly head-on collision on R510
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.