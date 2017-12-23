Man due in court for attempted murder of girlfriend’s son (2)

The 33-year-old allegedly tried to cut off the toddler’s penis using a scissor.

CAPE TOWN - A George man is expected to appear in court in the coming week after he was arrested for the attempted murder of his girlfriend’s two-year-old son.

The 33-year-old allegedly tried to cut off the toddler’s penis using a scissor.

Police say they responded to an address in Woltemade Street in Rosemore on Thursday night, where the child’s mother explained she heard him screaming, but by the time she got to her child, his penis had been nearly amputated.

The police's Malcolm Pojie said: “The boy was rushed to a hospital for an emergency surgery. Subsequent to the investigation we found a bloodstained scissor on the premise. The 33-year-old partner of the mother of the child was arrested.”